Hailey Bieber shows off fan spirit for Sabrina Carpenter with sweet gesture

Everyone’s bewitched by Sabrina Carpenter – even Hailey Bieber!

The 28-year-old American model and socialite proved to the world that she’s one of the Carpenters with her sweet gesture on her official Instagram Stories on Saturday, August 30.

Taking to her social media handle, Justin Bieber’s wife shared a screenshot of her phone showing Sabrina Carpenter’s newly released track, Tears, from her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend.

It is worth mentioning that Hailey Bieber has long been expressing her quiet support for the Nonsense singer by liking her Instagram posts and other social media updates.

The snapshot featured the Espresso hitmaker’s bold album cover, showing her in a stunning black dress on her knees, with her one hand on the floor and the other one on a man’s knee, as he held the songstress by her hair.

Notably, Sabrina Carpenter’s album cover for Man’s Best Friend sparked controversy due to its provocative imagery, with some interpreting it as objectifying and sexualizing women in media, while others condemned it, calling disgusting, disturbing, and insanely misogynistic.

In response to the backlash, the Short n’ Sweet singer released two alternate album covers.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend:

Man’s Best Friend is Sabrina Carpenter’s seventh studio album, which was released on Friday, August 29, 2025.

The album comprises 12 songs plus one bonus track in the LP special edition.

