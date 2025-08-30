Home / Entertainment

Jacob Elordi returns to spotlight after Olivia Jade Giannulli breakup

The 'Saltburn' star made a red-carpet debut at the Venice International Film Festival

Jacob Elordi has returned to the spotlight, making his first red-carpet appearance since his split from Olivia Jade Giannulli.

On Saturday, August 30, the Saltburn star made a red-carpet debut at the Venice International Film Festival, during the world premiere of his newest film, Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein.

Elordi was spotted when he exited the Excelsior Hotel and headed to the annual event by boat, where he flashed a peace sign at onlookers.

He then posed on the red carpet, wearing an all-white outfit that he paired with black shoes.

His striking appearance came after Elordi and Giannulli, 25, had broken up, following dating on and off since 2021.

The pair first sparked dating rumors late that year, when they were seen having coffee together in L.A. one month after Elordi's split from Kaia Gerber.

At the time, insiders gave mixed accounts, some said Elordi and Giannulli were “casually dating,” while others denied any romance.

The duo reportedly split in August 2022, but later reconciled and were seen vacationing together in Italy in June 2023.

Amid the rumours of their breakup, they were also spotted spending time the following month on Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, with Giannulli's parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli.

