Donald Trump gains support from over a quarter of younger black men in latest poll

A recent poll reveals that over a quarter of younger Black men are likely to support Republican candidate Donald Trump in the upcoming November 5 elections.
As we all know that black voters have been a reliable base for the Democratic Party, but under President Joe Biden, some younger Black voters and Black men across age groups have become disillusioned.
Black voters played a critical role in Biden's 2020 victory, and Vice President Kamala Harris is now working to secure their support for the November 5 election.
The NAACP poll, conducted from August 6 to 12 among 1,000 registered Black voters, shows 63% plan to vote for Harris, while 13% back Trump.
Among Black men under 50, 26% support Trump, compared to 49% who favour Harris.
For men over 50, 77% back Harris. Similarly, 67% of Black women plan to support Harris, while 8% favor Trump.
Moreover, key issues for Black voters include the economy, crime, and public safety.
Rising costs of food, housing, and utilities are the biggest economic concerns. Among Black men under 50, 82% view economic issues as the most pressing, compared to 75% of Black women.