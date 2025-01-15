Royal family member to undergo surgery after last week accident

Royal family has issued a health update on monarch’s last week accident, which left her in hospital.
Queen Sonja, 87, will be undergoing a surgery after hospitalisation last weekend.
On Tuesday night, the Norway Palace revealed that the Norwegian Queen Consort will be admitted to Rikshospitalet in Oslo on Wednesday evening for the surgery.
As confirmed by palace, she is expected to remain in the hospital for one or two days after the procedure.
Last week, Sonja was admitted to Lillehammer Hospital after experiencing an episode linked to her existing heart condition, atrial fibrillation during a skiing trip last Saturday.
Moreover, Norwegian Queen Consort’s husband, King Harald, 87, will mark his 34th year on the throne, the day before her surgery, on January 17.
Harald has suffered some health scares in recent years. He had his own pacemaker fitted last March, after falling ill with an infection on a private holiday in Malaysia.
After being sick, he was hospitalised for infections twice and treated for a fever in 2023.
Back in 2003, King also underwent surgery for bladder cancer.
Notably, Queen Sonja was last seen publicly at the palace on January 9, 2025.