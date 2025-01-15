Timothée Chalamet stuns fans with shocking stunt at Bob Dylan biopic premiere

Timothée Chalamet made a surprising entrance at the premiere of A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic with a lime bike.
As per Dailymail, the Wonka star ditched the conventional red carpet entrée with his stunning entrance on the green bike .
Chalamet looked dapper in a black blazer and matching trousers, with a blue patterned satin shirt underneath.
The Dune star made a red carpet entrance alone without his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who decided to stay home.
Notably, Chalamet and The Kardashians star mostly stayed out of the spotlight as they did not make appearances together.
The stunning red carpet appearance came after Chalamet revealed that he had “five years of singing practice” ahead of his role as Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic, A Complete Unknown.
While conversing at The Graham Norton Show on Friday, he confessed that he did not know much about Bob, but now he is “deeply passionate” about his influence on culture.
Chalemt said, “I had a lot of time to practice because we were meant to make the film five and half years ago, then there was Covid and then there was the actors’ strike, so I have years to prepare.”
He added, “I was confident about singing and by the time we got to do the film I wanted to sing and play the songs live.”
“I didn’t know much about Dylan but now, having worked on it for so long, I really worship at the church of Bob,” Chalamet continued.
Timothée Chalamet's biopic movie A Complete Unknown was premiered in theaters on December 25, 2024.