Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet stuns fans with shocking stunt at Bob Dylan biopic premiere

The 'Wonka' star ditched the conventional red carpet entrée with his stunning stunt at 'A Complete Unknown' UK premiere

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 15, 2025


Timothée Chalamet made a surprising entrance at the premiere of A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic with a lime bike.

As per Dailymail, the Wonka star ditched the conventional red carpet entrée with his stunning entrance on the green bike .

Chalamet looked dapper in a black blazer and matching trousers, with a blue patterned satin shirt underneath.

The Dune star made a red carpet entrance alone without his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who decided to stay home.

Notably, Chalamet and The Kardashians star mostly stayed out of the spotlight as they did not make appearances together.

The stunning red carpet appearance came after Chalamet revealed that he had “five years of singing practice” ahead of his role as Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic, A Complete Unknown.

While conversing at The Graham Norton Show on Friday, he confessed that he did not know much about Bob, but now he is “deeply passionate” about his influence on culture.

Chalemt said, “I had a lot of time to practice because we were meant to make the film five and half years ago, then there was Covid and then there was the actors’ strike, so I have years to prepare.”

He added, “I was confident about singing and by the time we got to do the film I wanted to sing and play the songs live.”

“I didn’t know much about Dylan but now, having worked on it for so long, I really worship at the church of Bob,” Chalamet continued.

Timothée Chalamet's biopic movie A Complete Unknown was premiered in theaters on December 25, 2024.

Taylor Swift shares heartfelt reaction on Brittany Mahomes' baby announcement

Taylor Swift shares heartfelt reaction on Brittany Mahomes' baby announcement
Aiman, Minal Khan channel their inner BELIEBER, video goes viral

Aiman, Minal Khan channel their inner BELIEBER, video goes viral

Prince Harry's 'underlying anxiety' triggered before Meghan's Netflix release

Prince Harry's 'underlying anxiety' triggered before Meghan's Netflix release
Michelle Obama to snub Trump inauguration after skipping memorial service

Michelle Obama to snub Trump inauguration after skipping memorial service
Sheinelle Jones’ absence from 'The TODAY Show' mystery gets solved
Sheinelle Jones’ absence from 'The TODAY Show' mystery gets solved
David Schwimmer reveals horrible side of starring in 'Friends'
David Schwimmer reveals horrible side of starring in 'Friends'
Annual Critics' Choice Awards on hold due to ongoing Los Angeles wildfires
Annual Critics' Choice Awards on hold due to ongoing Los Angeles wildfires
Sean Diddy Combs' legal team makes shocking claims against rapper's accuser
Sean Diddy Combs' legal team makes shocking claims against rapper's accuser
Kanye West ‘humiliates’ wife Bianca Censor in a deleted insta post
Kanye West ‘humiliates’ wife Bianca Censor in a deleted insta post
Ben Affleck steps out with stern expression amid LA wildfires
Ben Affleck steps out with stern expression amid LA wildfires
Timothée Chalamet attends 'A Complete Unknown' premiere without Kylie Jenner
Timothée Chalamet attends 'A Complete Unknown' premiere without Kylie Jenner
Justin Bieber shares first post after unfollowing Usher on Instagram
Justin Bieber shares first post after unfollowing Usher on Instagram
Taylor Swift takes big decision after Travis Kelce wedding confession
Taylor Swift takes big decision after Travis Kelce wedding confession
Taylor Swift in talks for possible return to stage after Eras Tour?
Taylor Swift in talks for possible return to stage after Eras Tour?
Kanye West finally meets kids in Japan after Kim Kardashian evacuates
Kanye West finally meets kids in Japan after Kim Kardashian evacuates
Justin Baldoni calls out Disney over alleged Ryan Reynolds 'bullying' tactics
Justin Baldoni calls out Disney over alleged Ryan Reynolds 'bullying' tactics