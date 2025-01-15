Sean Diddy Combs' legal team makes shocking claims against rapper's accuser

Sean Diddy Combs' legal representatives made serious claims against his rape accuser in a recent court proceeding.
The disgraced rap icon's former flame, Cassie Ventura, accused him of rape and sexual abuse in November 2023.
As reported by Page Six, during her 2023 case filing, the accuser has also shared a few videos from Combs' alleged parties.
Now his legal team has dubbed those videos "freak-of" and demanded justice from the court.
The lawyers stated in the counter-case, "Having reviewed these videos, it is now abundantly clear that they confirm Mr. Combs’ innocence and that their full exculpatory value cannot be investigated and used unless they are electronically produced."
They further argued that it was not rape, as per the videos, it shows that not only did she [Ventuara] "consent but thoroughly enjoy herself," as she was Combs' girlfriend at that time.
"The recordings also directly refute the allegations that Mr. Combs kept these videos as collateral because they were allegedly not on Mr. Combs’ devices and not seized from his homes," they further claimed.
The Last Night singer's attorney made these remarks after his other accuser, Ashley, made an appearance in the newly released docu-series Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.
In the latest episode of the documentary, the victim recalled how the Bad Boy Records founder raped her back in 2018 alongside his close pals.
The first episode of the show premiered on Tuesday, January 14, exclusively on Peacock.
It is pertinent to note, Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in September 2024.
The music mogul is currently in jail at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn awaiting trial for human trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution.