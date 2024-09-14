Priyanka Chopra receives massive praise from Ishaan Khatter: 'She's a trailblazer'

Trending

  Web Desk
  September 14, 2024
Ishaan Khatter has lauded global superstar Priyanka Chopra's journey in Hollywood! 

Speaking with News18, the Dhadak star reacted to a fan comment saying he is "one of India’s finest actors." The comment further added, "Hollywood will (value you)! Best of luck. You’ll be right up there with the likes of Priyanka Chopra." 

In response, Shahid Kapoor's half-brother went on to heap love on the Baywatch actress, “She’s opened so many doors and she’s a trailblazer so many, many props to her for that. That’s a lovely thing to say. I am still doing the same thing (that I was previously)." 

Further adding, " I am fortunate to receive these wonderful opportunities and I am most keen to go wherever the good work is and I am going to continue to do that and let’s see what the future has in store.”

"I know the role reads a certain way and it’s also the first time you are seeing me in this light. I also haven’t been kind of seen for a little while, there’s been space between my projects, I am looking a little more grown up, feeling it also (laughs). I am just glad the series is out and I am excited for everything that is to come,” Ishaan went on. 

On the professional front, Ishaan Khatter was recently seen delivering his best in the Netflix's International show The Perfect Couple alongside Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman. 

