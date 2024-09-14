Bill Gates spills favorite AI hack for effortless meetings

Bill Gates is sharing his ultimate artificial intelligence secret that he relies on for his meetings!
Spilling on his go-to hack, Gates said to The Verge in an interview that, “The feature I use the most in [Microsoft] Teams is the summary.”
He added, “The ability to interact, like ask questions about the meeting beyond a simple summary, is great.”
The AI that the billionaire and philanthropist referred to was Microsoft Copilot, an artificial intelligence tool that he launched in a partnership with OpenAI. The tool is available on Microsoft 360 Office apps.
The tech billionaire spends much of his time attending meetings, and when Gates is in the meeting, it will surely be based on deep and detailed discussion, said his former Microsoft HR director Chris Williams.
Williams, who worked with Gates for about eight years, revealed it to Business Insider that the Microsoft co-founder “was always curious, always wanting to understand, always looking for more detail,” as his meetings always consist of a lot of information that needs to be processed afterwards.
The director continued to add that this is where Gates needs the help of AI, and he just summarizes the whole meeting in only a moment.