Katy Perry’s fiancé Orlando Bloom’s big secret leaves her in shock

Katy Perry’s fiancé Orlando Bloom continues to impress her even after 9 years of romance!
During her recent appearance at KOST 103.5 broadcast with host Ellen K, Perry got to know about shocking secret of Bloom that he has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
"Woah! Orlando Bloom... wait he has a star? When did this happen?" Perry surprisingly asked.
The host then asked, "You didn't know he had a star?" while the singer replied, "We've never gone and visited it!"
However, Perry’s shock got doubled when she learned about the placement of this prestigious honour.
Bloom's star is placed on the most coveted stretch of Hollywood Blvd. real estate, "In front of [Madame Tussaud's] Wax Museum and [the TCL] Chinese Theater," the host disclosed.
"Is he a big deal? No just kidding,” Perry shockingly added.
She went on to gush over her fiancé, noting, “I didn't know there was an actual star, just handprints. What a humble man,”
Moreover, Bloom was honored with the star in 2014 after his first few releases, including Pirates of the Caribbean.
"It's wonderful, a little surreal to be receiving a star on Hollywood Boulevard. I still feel like I'm at the beginning of my career, and I've got so much to look forward to,” he told the crowd at that time.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged in 2019 and shares daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, whom they welcome in 2020.