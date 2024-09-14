Entertainment

Katy Perry’s fiancé Orlando Bloom’s big secret leaves her in shock

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who got engaged in 2019, shares 3-years-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom,

  • by Web Desk
  • September 14, 2024


Katy Perry’s fiancé Orlando Bloom continues to impress her even after 9 years of romance!

During her recent appearance at KOST 103.5 broadcast with host Ellen K, Perry got to know about shocking secret of Bloom that he has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Woah! Orlando Bloom... wait he has a star? When did this happen?" Perry surprisingly asked.

The host then asked, "You didn't know he had a star?" while the singer replied, "We've never gone and visited it!"

However, Perry’s shock got doubled when she learned about the placement of this prestigious honour.

Bloom's star is placed on the most coveted stretch of Hollywood Blvd. real estate, "In front of [Madame Tussaud's] Wax Museum and [the TCL] Chinese Theater," the host disclosed.

"Is he a big deal? No just kidding,” Perry shockingly added.

She went on to gush over her fiancé, noting, “I didn't know there was an actual star, just handprints. What a humble man,”

Moreover, Bloom was honored with the star in 2014 after his first few releases, including Pirates of the Caribbean.

"It's wonderful, a little surreal to be receiving a star on Hollywood Boulevard. I still feel like I'm at the beginning of my career, and I've got so much to look forward to,” he told the crowd at that time.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged in 2019 and shares daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, whom they welcome in 2020.

Prince Andrew feels helpless to take big decisions for Eugenie, Beatrice

Prince Andrew feels helpless to take big decisions for Eugenie, Beatrice
Perry Farrell’s wife breaks silence on Dave Navarro feud at Jane’s Addiction show

Perry Farrell’s wife breaks silence on Dave Navarro feud at Jane’s Addiction show
Katy Perry’s fiancé Orlando Bloom’s big secret leaves her in shock

Katy Perry’s fiancé Orlando Bloom’s big secret leaves her in shock
Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel

Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel

Entertainment News

Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel
Perry Farrell’s wife breaks silence on Dave Navarro feud at Jane’s Addiction show
Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel
Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel
Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel
Perry Farrell madly assaults Dave Narro at Jane’s Addiction concert: WATCH
Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos
Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel
Harry Styles to headline Glastonbury 2025 with new album?
Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel
Netflix lands in legal trouble as ‘Squid Game’ faces major blow
Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel
Justin Bieber, Hailey’s son Jack Blues Bieber to make public appearance soon
Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel
Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome
Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel
Chris Hemsworth spills beans on funny texting mishap that led to his breakup
Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel
Justin Timberlake shares emotional statement as he pleads guilty in DWI case
Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel
Tom Holland, Zendaya to get married by this time next year?
Samuel L. Jackson gives positive update on ‘Pulp Fiction’ sequel
Ariana Grande's beau Ethan Slater finalizes divorce after 5-years of marriage