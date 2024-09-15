NATO backs Ukraine to strike deep into Russia

World

  • by Web Desk
  • September 15, 2024
The head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's (NATO) Military Committee, Adm. Rob Bauer, supported Ukraine to strike deep inside Russian territory.

According to Reuters, Bauer, while speaking to the close annual meeting of the military committee on Saturday, September 14, suggested that Ukraine has a solid legal and military right to deep inside Russia with western missiles and weapons.

The head of the military committee said, “Every nation that is attacked has the right to defend itself. And that right doesn’t stop at the border of your own nation. In military terms, you do (those attacks) because you want to weaken the enemy that attacks you in order to not only fight the arrows that come your way but also attack the archer.”

“So, militarily, there is a good reason to do that: to weaken the enemy, to weaken its logistics lines, fuel, and ammunition that comes to the front," he added.

Moreover, US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also discussed allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles against Russia during their meeting at the White House on Friday after Kyiv President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested the go-ahead.

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin has already warned the West and NATO would be in direct war with Russia if it allowed Ukraine to strike with long-range Western missiles in the country.

