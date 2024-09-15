Sports

Novak Djokovic makes shocking statement about ATP final: ‘Not a priority'

Djokovic reveals his priorities as the time of retirement from professional tennis looms

  • September 15, 2024
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic stunned the fans with his latest statement about the ATP finals.

According to Express, Novak, who made a triumphant return to the Davis Cup after the shock exit from the US Open third round, revealed that playing ATP finals is not one of his goals anymore.

The 37-year-old, who recently won the gold medal in Paris Olympics singles, said that earlier he used to schedule his matches and tournaments six months ahead, but ‘nowadays that is not the case.’

He said, "Now it’s more spontaneous. Firstly, I need to physically, emotionally, and mentally rest in order to even start thinking about what I want to do next, in what way, how much, and where.”

Moreover, Djokovic also answered all the speculation about him missing the ATP Finals scheduled to take place in November.

24-time Grand Slam title winner explained, "Torino (the ATP Finals) is not my goal at all, to be honest. I am not chasing the ATP Finals; I am not chasing the rankings. As far as I’m concerned, I am done with those tournaments for my career. Whether I will play others this year or in the future, I can’t say right now.”

Djokovic asserted that right now the first and foremost priorities are playing for the national team and the Slams, and everything is less important to him.

