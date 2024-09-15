King Charles ‘steals the cake’ on Prince Harry’s birthday

Prince Harry is celebrating his birthday today, on September 15, but it’s King Charles who has taken the merry cake!
Royal observers were extremely happy to note that Your Majesty has extended a public wish to his younger son, putting their major-league feud aside.
Of course, his move also disappointed a few people from the public, who have grown to dislike the Duke of Sussex because of his migration to America.
But King Charles has still come out as the “big guy” in this royal brawl picture by choosing not to snub his offspring as he punches 40 years of age.
Even Prince William joined Your Majesty to send Prince Harry a joyous greeting.
Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex remained silent on both his brother as well as Kate Middleton’s birthdays in June and January respectively this year.
He didn’t acknowledge the Birthday Parade for King Charles either.
It has however to be kept in mind that Prince William and Your Majesty have in no way extended an “olive branch” to Prince Harry with their messages today!
This is because the duo snubbed Meghan Markle on her birthday in August.