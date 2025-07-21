Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's $29m mansion revealed in new photo

Prince Harry, Meghan Markles $29m mansion revealed in new photo
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home looked like a roman palace in regal pictures.

The Duchess of Sussex’s close pal Kelly McKee Zajfen took to social media to drop carousel of images from her Fourth of July celebrations spent with the Sussexes.

In the shared photo, Meghan, 43, donned a blue and white Farm Rio halterneck top and skirt while holding a homemade cocktail.

Her mansion gave a Roman Empire look with leaves twisted around the arches.

The caption of the post read, "Here's to freedom, to friendship, and to finding moments of joy wherever we can.”

It further added, “Grateful for this day, this sunshine, and this perfectly chilled cocktail. Thank you sweet M! Wishing everyone a safe, sparkly, and love-filled Fourth of July."

Meghan's garden has a lavish lawn, a koi pond, a chicken coop and a play area for their two kids; Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The As Ever founder moved to the US from the UK in 2020 after stepping from royal duties with Harry.

Meghan last visited the UK on September 8, 2022, after Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The royal couple reportedly cannot go to the UK now due to security issues.

Queen Margrethe and her sisters, Queen Anne-Marie and Princess Benedikte gather at the castle every summer

The Princess of Wales is set to make a memorable family moment this week on major ocassion

Princess Anne is reportedly “annoyed” with Prince William over his reluctance to take on a key royal tradition

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence is reportedly concerned about the Princess Royal’s worrisome habit

Ghislaine Maxwell 'asked' the Duke of York to write a tribute for Epstein’s 50th birthday celebrations in 2003

Prince Albert II of Monaco celebrated 20 years of his reign with an extravagant celebration

The Duke of Sussex' personal letter to his New York-based ally is making rounds on the internet

Her Royal Highness and the Prince of Wales both elected for carrying out Windsor Castle investitures