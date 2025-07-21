Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's $29m mansion revealed in new photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home looked like a roman palace in regal pictures.
The Duchess of Sussex’s close pal Kelly McKee Zajfen took to social media to drop carousel of images from her Fourth of July celebrations spent with the Sussexes.
In the shared photo, Meghan, 43, donned a blue and white Farm Rio halterneck top and skirt while holding a homemade cocktail.
Her mansion gave a Roman Empire look with leaves twisted around the arches.
The caption of the post read, "Here's to freedom, to friendship, and to finding moments of joy wherever we can.”
It further added, “Grateful for this day, this sunshine, and this perfectly chilled cocktail. Thank you sweet M! Wishing everyone a safe, sparkly, and love-filled Fourth of July."
Meghan's garden has a lavish lawn, a koi pond, a chicken coop and a play area for their two kids; Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The As Ever founder moved to the US from the UK in 2020 after stepping from royal duties with Harry.
Meghan last visited the UK on September 8, 2022, after Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
The royal couple reportedly cannot go to the UK now due to security issues.