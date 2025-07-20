Monaco Royals share heartfelt post after Prince Albert marks major milestone

It was a special day for Prince Albert and the Monégasque Royal Family.

After the 67-year-old reigning prince celebrated 20 years of his rule on Saturday, the Royal Family of Monaco took to its official Instagram handle to share a heartfelt post, offering glimpses of the extravagant celebrations that marked the major milestone.

The carousel, shared on Sunday, July 20, opened with a beautiful family photo of Prince Albert with his wife, Princess Charlene, and twin kids, Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

In the post, the Royals shared that the grand ceremony was celebrated at Palace Square, in presence of the members of the Princière family.

During the ceremony, Albert cut a sumptuous, multi-tier, red-and-white cake to celebrate the grand occasion.

“One of the highlights, deeply charged with emotion, was the speech of thanks addressed by the Sovereign Prince to the people of Monégasque,” they wrote in the caption.

Continuing the statement, the Palace penned, “In an atmosphere imprinted with simplicity and closeness, the Princier Couple, surrounded by their children, then walked for a long time in the square to greet the Monegasque people.”

They went on to share that the joy-filled evening concluded with a moment of togetherness and surprise marked by the sharing of a cake offered to all the guests.

Prince Albert has been the reigning prince of Monaco since April 6, 2005.

