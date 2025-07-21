Princess Anne’s horse incident: new details emerge one year later

Princess Anne’s recent horse accident was reportedly far more serious than initially revealed to the public,
In June 2024, the Princess Royal spent five days in the hospital after a minor head injury and concussion as she suffered a blow to the head from a horse on her Gatcombe Park Estate.
A source close to Princess Anne told the Times in a significant health update, “Her accident was so much worse than anyone let on and it took quite a while for her to feel herself again.”
In January, Princess Anne opened up about her incident, sharing that she had no memory of it.
The following month, she made a return visit to Southmead Hospital to personally thank the medical staff for their support.
Speaking to staff in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Southmead Hospital, Princess Anne said, "You've been filling in the blanks which partly, from my perspective, is really useful to know what happened because I seriously don't have any idea and, sadly, I don't have huge memories of being in here either.”
She added, "I just know I was really well looked after, so thank you.”
After three weeks of the incident, Princess Anne marked her return to royal duties with a black eye.
She disclosed that she did not remember a thing about the accident which left her concussed.
According to Buckingham Palace, the incident occurred when she was en route to check on her chickens at her Gatcombe Park home.