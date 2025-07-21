Princess Anne’s horse incident: new details emerge one year later

Princess Anne’s horse incident: new details emerge one year later
Princess Anne’s horse incident: new details emerge one year later

Princess Anne’s recent horse accident was reportedly far more serious than initially revealed to the public,

In June 2024, the Princess Royal spent five days in the hospital after a minor head injury and concussion as she suffered a blow to the head from a horse on her Gatcombe Park Estate.

A source close to Princess Anne told the Times in a significant health update, “Her accident was so much worse than anyone let on and it took quite a while for her to feel herself again.”

In January, Princess Anne opened up about her incident, sharing that she had no memory of it.

The following month, she made a return visit to Southmead Hospital to personally thank the medical staff for their support.

Speaking to staff in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Southmead Hospital, Princess Anne said, "You've been filling in the blanks which partly, from my perspective, is really useful to know what happened because I seriously don't have any idea and, sadly, I don't have huge memories of being in here either.”

She added, "I just know I was really well looked after, so thank you.”

After three weeks of the incident, Princess Anne marked her return to royal duties with a black eye.

She disclosed that she did not remember a thing about the accident which left her concussed.

According to Buckingham Palace, the incident occurred when she was en route to check on her chickens at her Gatcombe Park home.

Related
Read more : Royal

Princess Anne’s hard-to-break habit sparks deep ‘concern’ for husband Tim

Princess Anne’s hard-to-break habit sparks deep ‘concern’ for husband Tim
Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence is reportedly concerned about the Princess Royal’s worrisome habit

Prince Andrew back in controversy over Epstein 50th birthday tribute claims

Prince Andrew back in controversy over Epstein 50th birthday tribute claims
Ghislaine Maxwell 'asked' the Duke of York to write a tribute for Epstein’s 50th birthday celebrations in 2003

Monaco Royals share heartfelt post after Prince Albert marks major milestone

Monaco Royals share heartfelt post after Prince Albert marks major milestone
Prince Albert II of Monaco celebrated 20 years of his reign with an extravagant celebration

Prince Harry praises ally for 'skillful dodging' of press questions in private letter

Prince Harry praises ally for 'skillful dodging' of press questions in private letter
The Duke of Sussex' personal letter to his New York-based ally is making rounds on the internet

Prince William fails to 'impress' Princess Anne with his Windsor Castle duties

Prince William fails to 'impress' Princess Anne with his Windsor Castle duties
Her Royal Highness and the Prince of Wales both elected for carrying out Windsor Castle investitures

Royal Family releases new portrait of Prince Hakoon on his 52nd birthday

Royal Family releases new portrait of Prince Hakoon on his 52nd birthday
Crown Prince of Norway, Hakoon, receives heartfelt wish from Royal Family on his 52nd birthday

Prince Harry breaks silence on banishment claims under William’s kingship

Prince Harry breaks silence on banishment claims under William’s kingship
It was recently claimed that Prince William plans to ‘banish’ Prince Harry from the UK after ascending the British throne

King Charles' 'harsh' demands for Highgrove gardeners unveiled

King Charles' 'harsh' demands for Highgrove gardeners unveiled
His Majesty accused of setting ‘harsh’ standards for Highgrove gardeners