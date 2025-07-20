Queen Margrethe, Princess Benedikte greet young riders at Gråsten castle

Queen Margrethe and Princess Benedikte are continuing a cherished Danish tradition at Graasten Castle!

The Danish Royal family took to their Instagram account to share glimpses into the royal sisters’ summer getaway, where they greeted young riders and cyclists as a colorful procession of participants pass by the palace.

In first image, the former queen could be seen receiving a beautiful flower bouquet as she beamed with delight.

Other photos in the carousal showed Queen Margrethe and Princess Benedikte interacting with young participants.

“It is an annual summer event when the Gråsten Ringrider Association's procession passes Graasten Castle to greet the royal family,” the palace wrote in the caption.

They continued, “This year it was Her Majesty Queen Margrethe and Her Royal Highness Princess Benedikte who welcomed riders and bicycling children from the procession."

"The procession started at Gråsten Rideskole and ended at Ringriderpladsen, where traditional ring riding was competed," the palace added.

Earlier to this, the Danish Royal family released the summer portraits of Queen Margrethe alongside her sisters, Queen Anne-Marie of Greece and Princess Benedikte.

“A summer greeting from Her Majesty Queen Margrethe, Her Royal Highness Princess Benedikte and Her Majesty Queen Anne-Marie, who traditionally gathers at Graasten Castle during the summer,” the palace wrote in the caption.

The three royal women gather each summer at the castle to spend quality time together, away from their official duties.

