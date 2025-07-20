Prince Andrew back in controversy over Epstein 50th birthday tribute claims


Prince Andrew has once again found himself at the center of controversy as new claims making shocking revelation about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a report by the Sunday People, the Duke of York was allegedly approached by Ghislaine Maxwell to write a tribute for Epstein’s 50th birthday celebrations in 2003, a project he is said to have spent over a year orchestrating. .

“Ghislaine was the driving force behind the birthday tributes. He wanted it to be a who's who of Epstein's inner circle, and she leaned on a lot of people to write something,” an insider told the outlet.

They continued, “It wasn't just casual greetings. Ghislaine wanted messages that were personal, meaningful.”

“Jeffrey… always saw Andrew as the pinnacle of his pals, and Ghislaine made sure he was asked to contribute. She framed it as a celebration of Jeffrey's brilliance, his generosity, his supposed unique mind. She made it sound like an honour to be included,” the source added.

While it is not known whether Prince Andrew did ultimately send a message, but the “gold-embossed” and bound in leather album was later recovered by the Department of Justice during a probe into Epstein's sordid network.

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of sex crimes a few years later, in 2008 and currently he is serving a 20-year sentence in a US prison for trafficking underage girls.

