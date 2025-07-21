Princess Beatrice garners support from husband Edoardo after major milestone

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared a heartfelt update about Princess Beatrice, offering a sweet show of support for his wife.
Princess Beatrice garnered support from her husband after she shared the news that she has become the new patron for the Chartered College of Teaching.
The 41-year-old interior designer and architect celebrated the Princess of York’s new role, which was once held by Prince Phillip.
In a new statement, the Chartered College of Teaching said, "We are pleased to announce Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice as our Patron.”
The statement added, "HRH Princess Beatrice has shown her support for education and for young people through her work as Ambassador and Patron of many organisations, and particularly as Trustee and Founder of Big Change.’
It continued, “Our Royal Charter, granted in 1849, is a powerful symbol of the professionalism and dedication of teachers.”
The statement mentioned, "The late Duke of Edinburgh was our Patron until his death in 2021 and was an active supporter of the Chartered College of Teaching, and of the teaching profession.”
It concluded, "Together with HRH Princess Beatrice, we look forward to championing the teaching profession with renewed purpose and visibility.”
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi proudly marked Princess Beatrice’s new appointment with a public message on X, drawing attention to her growing role.
The post came after Edoardo and Princess Beatrice have recently returned from a Scottish getaway to mark their fifth wedding anniversary.