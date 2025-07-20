Princess Charlene channels real-life Barbie in anniversary look

Princess Charlene channeled real-life Barbie elegance as she marked her 20-year anniversary with Prince Albert.
On Saturday, the Princess of Monaco served Barbie-girl energy as she stepped out with her husband, Prince Albert, and their children to celebrate the prince's 20th anniversary on the throne.
Princess Charlene was spotted donning the gorgeous 'Cherry Guipure Lace Midi Dress' by Oscar De La Renta, which retails for £4,400.
It looked elegant as it has a sleeveless bodice, crew neckline, and belted waist along with a spectacular asymmetrical cut-out skirt.
The floral, dipped-hem gown was complemented by Gianvito Rossi’s ‘Ascent 55’ white leather slingbacks and simple pearl stud earrings.
She styled her blonde hair in a low updo, while for her makeup, Charlene looked splendid in a raspberry-hued lipstick and a milky pink manicure.
On the other hand,her 10-year-old daughter Princess Gabriella equally served looks in a white party dress and Dolce & Gabbana sandals, while her twin brother Jacques channeled his father in a suit and tie.
At an event, Prince Albert also delivered a gracious speech of thanks to the Monégasque people before joining his family for a walk through the square to meet and greet well-wishers.
The evening concluded with a cake cutting to celebrate the prince's milestone occasion.