Princess Anne’s hard-to-break habit sparks deep ‘concern’ for husband Tim

Princess Anne’s hard-to-break habit has become a reason of “concern” for her husband, Sir Tim Laurence.
The 74-year-old Princess Royal, who has earned the title of the hardest-working member of the Royal Family, has left her husband worried with her worrisome practice.
When it comes to the number of engagements carried out, King Charles’s sister always tops the list. However, this very habit has also sparked concerns among her loved ones, who constantly worry about the Princess’s health.
Speaking to the Times, a source shared that Sir Tim is deeply concerned for Princess Anne as she refuses to take break from her packed schedule.
To prevent his wife from “burning out,” Timothy Laurence is reportedly eager for Anne to take more time to relax and unwind at their Gatcombe Park estate.
Sharing about Sir Tim’s concern for Princess Anne, the insider said, “A driving force is also Tim, [Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Anne’s husband], who is very supportive of her. One of his main concerns has always been that she doesn’t burn herself out.”
Previously, a former assistant of Anne revealed that during their diary planning session, the Princess often refused to take any time off, insisting to have a full calendar of engagements.
“I’d look at the diary and suggest, ‘Ma’am, you really can’t do another weekend of engagements, it’s your third weekend in a row,’” shared the ex-aide.
They continued, “‘Why not?’ she would say. ‘Because I’ll get a rocket from your husband on Monday asking, ‘When are we going to spend some time together?’”
In 2024, Princess Anne carried out a total of 474 royal engagements in both the UK and abroad, leaving her brother King Charles behind, who completed 329 duties.