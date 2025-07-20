Princess Anne set to leave England amid ‘frustration’ over Prince William

Princess Anne is planning to leave England with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence amid "frustration" over nephew, Prince William.
According to GB News, the royal couple are planning to embark on a customary sailing expedition to mark the Princess Royal’s 75th birthday next month.
Princess Anne and Sir Tim will navigate the waters off western Scotland for around 10 days all by themselves, without any accompanying staff.
This maritime tradition is a cherished ritual for the royal couple, who undertake similar voyages each May and August.
"How many couples could go out to sea that often, just the two of them, and still be speaking to each other? She loves it," a friend of the couple told the outlet.
The claims about the couple’s special getaway comes amid reports suggesting that Princess Anne is “annoyed” with Prince William, over his reluctance to take on more investiture ceremonies at Windsor Castle, despite living nearby at Adelaide Cottage.
"She’s still doing most of the investitures [at Windsor] even though William lives there. It annoys her,” an insider told The Sunday Times.
According to the outlet, Investitures are events where honors and awards are formally given to individuals recognized in the King’s Honors list.
The ceremony is only carried out by senior working royals including King Charles, Princess Anne, and future king, Prince William.