Prince Harry 'struggles' with Meghan Markle after King Charles peace talks 

Prince Harry has reportedly been struggling in his life with Meghan Markle as his father, King Charles, opens the door for a royal reunion.
The Duke of Sussex, who moved to the United States of America with his wife and two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in 2020, has now found it difficult to continue living outside his home country, particularly after the King signalled a possible reconciliation.
Royal commentator Jennie Bond noted that after living for years away from his family and homeland, Harry has finally realised that California's celebrity life is not meant for him.
"I think he is coming to recognise that the LA celebrity world is one in which he is not especially comfortable," Bond told GB News.
She additionally claimed that the 40-year-old British Royal Family member appears to be happy for his wife as she has indulged herself in multiple business ventures.
Though at the same time Duke also wants her to support him with his ongoing Royal Family matters.
Notably, Bond said Harry has also observed that continuing his "traditional" public engagements is where he stands.
It is important to note that these royal indication comes on the heels of a report suggesting that Prince Harry and His Majesty's special representatives quietly met each other in London a few weeks before.
During their meeting, the two aides reportedly initiated peace talks between the Duke and the King after years of feud.
As of now, neither Prince Harry nor King Charles has broken their silence over these ongoing reconciliation reports.