Kim Kardashian breaks silence on North West's Dyslexia and her parenting struggles

Kim Kardashian shares daughter North with rapper Kanye West

  by Web Desk
  September 15, 2024
Kim Kardashian has opened up about parenting challenges, after her daughter North West revealed that she has dyslexia.

The Kardashian star reposted an emotional video on her Instagram stories featuring her friend Lauren Sanchez, who was discussing about her children's book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, and her own dyslexia battle as a child, during her appearance at The View.

"I'm reposting this not bc she's my friend and I love her, but because every mom who has struggled with their kids with dyslexia or any learning difference needs to hear that it will be okay,” she penned along the video.

Earlier, North revealed her learning disorder in a TikTok livestream when she asked her fans, "Guys, I have dyslexia. Do you even know what that is?"

Meanwhile, Kim chimed in and asked her daughter to rethink about the decision of sharing this with public.

"Northie, you sure are spilling the tea on here. You are just saying way too much. I purposely don't talk about stuff that you are going through", Kim noted as per the Mirror.

Kim Kardashian shares daughter North with rapper Kanye West.

