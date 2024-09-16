Sports

Babar Azam vs. Muhammad Rizwan: Former cricketer shares surprising verdict

Muhammad Rizwan is the potential candidate for captaincy as Babar Azam faces possible ouster

  September 16, 2024

Former Pakistani cricketer weighs in on the captaincy debate between Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan.

According to Times of India, former batsman Basit Ali endorsed Mohammad Rizwan over Babar Azam as a captain of the men’s national team.

After the poor performance of Azam for a certain period of time, there had been speculation about the possible removal of the opening batsman from the white-ball captaincy.

Wicket-keeper batsman Rizwan has appeared a potential candidate for the captaincy in the ouster of Azam.

Ali on his YouTube channel, referring to the 32-year-old captaincy in the on-going domestic tournament, the Champions One-Day Cup, said, “The way Rizwan led the side, he proved there is no better skipper than him. He has shown it with his captaincy. He read the pitch; it is a big thing. Even Babar cannot do that.”

He further emphasised, “If you do not make him captain at this time, then it is a loss for Pakistan. This is the best time you should make Rizwan the captain.”

Pakistan recently suffered a historic defeat from Bangladesh in a two-match test series at home.

After the poor performance in the series, Azam slipped out of the top 10 in the International Cricket Council Men’s Test batting ranking for the first time since December 2019. He is now on number 12.

To note, Rizwan is the only Pakistani batter in the top 10 of the ICC Men’s Test batting ranking.

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji hints at early retirement amid busy schedule
Harry Brook to lead England in ODI series against Australia amid Jos Buttler’s injury
Saleema Imtiaz landmark achievement: Joins ICC as Pakistan's first female umpire
Novak Djokovic makes shocking statement about ATP final: ‘Not a priority'
UEFA sends major warning to England, threatens with Euros ban
Messi makes triumphant return: Doubles in thrilling Inter Miami comeback
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
PCB approves PKR 12.8 billion budget in only 23 minutes
Cristiano Ronaldo receives special 'GOAT 900' jersey from Al Nassr in heartfelt tribute
Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei to be buried with military honors
Top sports celebrities who rule Instagram with massive followings
Australia pledges ‘major’ investment to support Glasgow's 2026 Commonwealth Games