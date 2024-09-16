Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce ‘did a good job’ in 'Grotesquerie'

Travis Kelce starrer 'Grotesquerie' will release on September 25, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 16, 2024
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce has done a marvellous acting in upcoming series, Grotesquerie.

Niecy Nash-Betts, who attended the 2024 Emmy Awards, shared that she was surprised to find out that NFL player will star in the show.

She told ET at the red carpet, "I did not know that was going to happen but it did. Travis is a part of our Grotesquerie family and I was pleasantly surprised. I think the audience is really gonna love him in the series. He did such a good job.”

Niecy, 54, took Travis 34, "right underneath my wing and I was like, 'Come here, baby, we're gonna get you right’,” adding, “Every time I see another scene or another episode, I text him, I'm like, 'You did it again. You came through again.' "

The cast of Grotesquerie includes Travis, Niecy, Nicholas Chavez, Lesley Manville, Micaela Diamond and Courtney B. Vance.

She also noted that fans can expect to see the Kansas City Chiefs tight end “quite a bit" in the Ryan Murphy show.

The highly-anticipated 10 episode show will release on September 25, 2024.

