Huw Edwards to be sentenced for obscene child images today

  by Web Desk
  • September 16, 2024
Huw Edwards, who is among the most recognizable British broadcasters on television, is set to be sentenced today, marking a dramatic fall from his decades old stardom.

Once serving as BBC’s famous face, the presenter guided Britain through numerous seismic events, including King Charles’ coronation following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

But both his reputation as well as long-time career now lie in torn pieces after he pleaded guilty to three charges of creating obscene photographs of minor children between 2020 and 2021.

Huw Edwards stands face-to-face with a minimum prison sentence of 12 months, which could be extended to 10 years.

His fate will be decided today by a Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London at 10:00 am.

As per Economic Times, the anchor confessed of receiving a total of 41 indecent images of children aged 13 to 15 through WhatsApp.

Seven of these pictures were “of the most serious type.” And one kid was between 7 and 9.

It was in November 2023 that Huw Edwards was arrested for the first time, but this case only came out publicly in late July after he admitted to the counts.

