Jodie Foster wins her first Emmy in lifetime for ‘True Detective’

Jodie Foster just grabbed the very first Emmy awarded to her in a 59-years-long career!
On Sunday night, she flashed a big smile next to darling wife Alexandra Hedison popping at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards function in Los Angeles.
The star earned a nominating in the ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie’ category for her work in this year’s season of True Detective: Night Country.
According to Daily Mail, Jodie Foster was up against some heavy competition from Hollywood rivals Brie Larson, Juno Temple, Sofia Vergara, and Naomi Watts.
And she made this win seem just as difficult as she breathlessly climbed the stage at Peacock Theatre in a dark blue sleeveless dress that was fully plain as per her signature fashion choice.
Of course, the entire crowd was wowed right away as everyone stood together for treating her with a marvelous round of standing ovation as well as thumping claps.
In her “I can talk fast” acceptance speech, Jodie Foster took a moment to acknowledge wife Alexandra Hedison as the “love of my life,” taking people back to the 2013 Golden Globe Awards.