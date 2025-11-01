Travis Kelce's ex mocks Taylor Swift's relationship with Halloween look: 'real showgirl'

Kayla Nicole, who dated Travis Kelce from 2017 to 2022, has thrown a subtle shade at his and Taylor Swift's relationship with a Halloween post.
On Friday, October 31, Kayla turned to her Instagram account to show off her stunning Halloween costume for 2025.
For the spooky holiday, the influencer was dressed up as Toni Braxton's gorgeous silver look from her celebrated track, He Wasn't Man Enough.
The choice of the song, alongside her powerful dancing, sent fans and friends into a frenzy, as many decode it as a subtle message to Travis.
Lyrics of the song goes, "Listen, girl / Who do you think I am? / Don't you know that he was my man? / But I chose to let him go / So why do you act like I still care about him?"
Tatiana Elizabeth, model and beauty mogul, penned in the comment, "Will the real showgirl step to the front."
While a fan wrote, "The shade is real," alongside a laughing-crying emoji.
Another comment read, "this is too good! But also, we heard THE MESSAGE"
Moreover, the track's singer, Toni Braxton, also praised the costume and the overall drama of the post, writing, "You killed it mama", with an orange heart emoji.
The song, which was released in 2000, won a Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for the track.
Notably, this came after Swifties theorised that Opalite, a track from The Life of a Show Girl, which was released on October 3, is subtly shading Nicole with its lyrics.