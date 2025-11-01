Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo show off matching 'Wicked' tattoos ahead of sequel

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are gearing up to say farewell to their beloved Wicked characters, as they flaunt their adorable matching tattoos.
On Saturday, November 1, the 7 Rings crooner turned to her Instagram account to post a small carousel of clicks in honour of the fantasy franchise, alongside a little countdown.
In the first click, Ariana and Cynthia could be seen seemingly filming a singing scene while wearing their iconic pink and black outfits.
While the second snap was a black-and-white picture of their palms, featuring their matching "For Good" tattoos that they got inked before the release of Wicked (2024).
The heartwarming social media post was captioned, "happy wicked month @wickedmovie ♡ 20 days."
Ahead of the release of their first film together in 2024, during an interview with the New York Times, Cynthia shared that she and Ariana "got many tattoos" together, as they notably share quite a close bond since they started working together.
The sweet social media post was flooded with comments by fans, who shared their excitement about the upcoming sequel, Wicked: For Good (2025).
Moreover, film director Jon Chu, reshared the post on his Instagram Stories, revealing that he "cautioned" the actors before they inked themselves.
The Crazy Rich Asians director penned, "I cautioned them to maybe wait to get any tattoos about the movie until AFTER they see it… but they opted to ignore me and got them on like day 3 of rehearsal."
Ariana followed the story time with a little more context, as she wrote, "LOL I remember you saying that and being like "omg…. what does THAT MEAN??????" BUT it was about what we were experiencing and creating and feeling in our hearts, not about the end result."
She also noted that they got them the evening after they filmed For Good.
Notably, Wicked: For Good is set to be released in theatres on November 21, 2025.