Justin Bieber drops 'incredible' Halloween pics with Hailey, Jack Blues  

Justin Bieber has opted for the sweetest character for this year’s family Halloween celebrations.
The Baby crooner's 2025 spooky festivities hit different this time, as he commemorated the annual scary occasion with his one-year-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, and his wife, Hailey Bieber.
One day after the world celebrated Halloween, on Saturday, November 1, Justin turned to his Instagram account to release the adorable themed content of The Incredibles.
The popstar was seen posing for family pictures with Hailey and their only son in red outfits, with black eye masks.
However, the proud parents, who welcomed their little bundle of joy in August last year, managed to hide Jack due to security reasons.
These caption-less family photos came shortly after the Rhode Beauty founder paid a subtle nod to the Grammy-nominated singer with son Jack.
Hailey dressed her little boy as his dad during his pop star heyday, proving that he is, in fact, Justin's biggest fan.
For his second Halloween, the mom-of-one created Justin’s infamous attire during his My World Tour on Jack, as he was seen wearing white pants and a matching white jacket with a purple hoodie.
Last year, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber first starred in the spooky season of their son as Kim Possible and Ron, while Jack played Ron’s pet naked mole rat Rufus.