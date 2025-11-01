Sports

The Simpsons join Fortnite: New Springfield Island Map, and more laid bare

Players can play the Springfield world throughout November, with new updates and contents expected weekly

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Epic Games has officially announced that The Simpsons is officially joining Fortnite in a significant crossover featuring new character skins, cosmetics, and an all-new 80-player map, known as Springfield Island in Battle Royale.

The significant update is a major part of the paid Battle Pass that grants access to premium outfits of Homer, Ned Flanders, Marge, along with Simpsons-themed variants of Fortnite favorites Fishstick and Peely.

While these cosmetics products are exclusive to the pass, users will be able to access the Springfield Island for free during the event alongside the base Battle Royale map.

The latest island consists of custom environments modeled following Springfield and supports up to 80 players per match.

Moreover, the event brings Sidekicks, a new feature that allows players to buy small companion pets that follow them during gameplay.

The first, a banana-coloured dog named Peels, isn’t directly from The Simpsons but fits the crossover’s playful tone.

All Simpsons-related content will be cel-shaded to match the animated series’ classic look. Players can play the Springfield world throughout November, with new updates and contents expected weekly.

Gracie Films and Epic Games, the studio behind The Simpsons, will co-produce animated shorts to preview forthcoming additions during the event.

