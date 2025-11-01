Entertainment

Amanda Owen shares playful exchange with daughter Annas

Amanda Owen also opened up about parenting on the farm, stating she allows her children freedom despite the several risks

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Amanda Owen shares playful exchange with daughter Annas
Amanda Owen shares playful exchange with daughter Annas

The popular writer, Amanda Owen, known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess from Channel 5’s Our Yorkshire Farm, recently shared a funny moment with her daughter Annas.

While conversing on the Country Life podcast, the 51-year-old shared a playful exchange between her daughter when she jokingly threatened to “put her up for adoption” after Annas admitted she didn’t read her mom’s book.

Amanda stated, “I said, ‘Have you read the book?’ and she went, ‘Nah.’ I asked why, and she said, ‘Well, I’m in it; I kinda know it.’ I told her, ‘If you fail any quiz questions at the back, I’m putting you up for adoption!’”

The farmer and writer, who resides on the remote 2,000-acre Ravenseat Farm in Swaledale, Yorkshire, is a mother of nine and wrote The Yorkshire Shepherdess trilogy along with her new children’s book, Christmas Tales from the Farm.

Furthermore, Amanda opened up about parenting on the farm, stating she allows her children freedom despite the risks of “extreme hide and seek.” She confessed about her worries regarding children but believes learning to manage danger is part of life.

Speaking to Darlington and Stockton Times, Amanda stated, “You want to keep your child safe, of course, But you can’t live your life being risk-averse. You have to be fearless and take steps forward.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Heidi Klum shares scary BTS of her jaw-dropping Halloween look: See

Heidi Klum shares scary BTS of her jaw-dropping Halloween look: See
The popular reality television star drops scariest look from her 24th annual Halloween bash on Instagram

'D4vd groomed her' says private investigator probing Celeste Rivas' death

'D4vd groomed her' says private investigator probing Celeste Rivas' death
Celeste Rivas' dismembered body was found in a Tesla abandoned in an impound lot in LA in early September

Justin Bieber drops 'incredible' Halloween pics with Hailey, Jack Blues

Justin Bieber drops 'incredible' Halloween pics with Hailey, Jack Blues
The 'Sorry' hitmaker and his wife, Hailey Bieber, celebrate their second Halloween with son, Jack Blues, in style

Sean 'Diddy' Combs begins hard labor in prison as first photo surfaces

Sean 'Diddy' Combs begins hard labor in prison as first photo surfaces
The Bad Boy CEO has been in custody since September last year on serious charges of racketeering and trafficking

Travis Kelce's ex mocks Taylor Swift's relationship with Halloween look: 'real showgirl'

Travis Kelce's ex mocks Taylor Swift's relationship with Halloween look: 'real showgirl'
Kayla Nicole has seemingly shaded Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship with a Halloween costume

D4vd case: PI questions authorities, Celeste family amid shocking new evidence

D4vd case: PI questions authorities, Celeste family amid shocking new evidence
The private investigator has posed questions about Celeste's family involvement in her alleged romance with D4vd

Kendall Jenner breaks silence on strained bond with father Caitlyn Jenner

Kendall Jenner breaks silence on strained bond with father Caitlyn Jenner
Caitlyn Jenner makes surprise appearance in the latest episode of hulu show 'The Kardashians' season 7

Katy Perry stuns fans with major confession about Justin Trudeau romance

Katy Perry stuns fans with major confession about Justin Trudeau romance
The Lifetimes Tour hitmaker performed a thrilling show at O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic this week

Heidi Klum earns new title as she brings Medusa to life in 2025 Halloween look

Heidi Klum earns new title as she brings Medusa to life in 2025 Halloween look
The 'Project Runway' host stepped out at her annual Halloween bash in New York City with husband Tom Kaulitz

Brad Pitt clashes with Angelina Jolie after her bombshell divorce confession

Brad Pitt clashes with Angelina Jolie after her bombshell divorce confession
The ‘F1’ star reignites rift with the ‘Maleficent’ actress after she details her ‘traumatic’ divorce

Halloween 2025: Heidi Klum to Lady Gaga, Hollywood stars jaw-dropping looks revealed

Halloween 2025: Heidi Klum to Lady Gaga, Hollywood stars jaw-dropping looks revealed
Here are 2025's best Halloween looks of Hollywood celebrities from Heidi Klum to Celine Dion

Celine Dion celebrates Halloween in style, urges fans to embrace spooky spirit

Celine Dion celebrates Halloween in style, urges fans to embrace spooky spirit
The 'My Heart Will Go On' singer dropped the spooky glimpses of her Halloween looks