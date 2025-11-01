Amanda Owen shares playful exchange with daughter Annas

The popular writer, Amanda Owen, known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess from Channel 5’s Our Yorkshire Farm, recently shared a funny moment with her daughter Annas.
While conversing on the Country Life podcast, the 51-year-old shared a playful exchange between her daughter when she jokingly threatened to “put her up for adoption” after Annas admitted she didn’t read her mom’s book.
Amanda stated, “I said, ‘Have you read the book?’ and she went, ‘Nah.’ I asked why, and she said, ‘Well, I’m in it; I kinda know it.’ I told her, ‘If you fail any quiz questions at the back, I’m putting you up for adoption!’”
The farmer and writer, who resides on the remote 2,000-acre Ravenseat Farm in Swaledale, Yorkshire, is a mother of nine and wrote The Yorkshire Shepherdess trilogy along with her new children’s book, Christmas Tales from the Farm.
Furthermore, Amanda opened up about parenting on the farm, stating she allows her children freedom despite the risks of “extreme hide and seek.” She confessed about her worries regarding children but believes learning to manage danger is part of life.
Speaking to Darlington and Stockton Times, Amanda stated, “You want to keep your child safe, of course, But you can’t live your life being risk-averse. You have to be fearless and take steps forward.”