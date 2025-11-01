Sean 'Diddy' Combs begins hard labor in prison as first photo surfaces 

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has begun hard labor in prison following the announcement of his four-year sentence.
On Friday, October 31, TMZ published a photo of the hip-hop mogul, showing him walking through the prison yard with his full grey beard.
Diddy was almost unrecognizable from his public persona as he sported a dark blue sweatshirt and a stocking cap.
According to media reports, the 55-year-old Bad Boy CEO transferred on Thursday to Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey, a low-security facility that houses male inmates.
During his sentence at the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institute, he will be participating in the prison's drug rehabilitation program and will remain closer to his family on the East Coast.
He will also be responsible for washing and drying the dirty clothes of the fellow prisoners in the jail’s laundry room.
For those who may not know, the FCI Fort Dix is a federal correctional institution in New Jersey that houses male offenders in a low-security facility with an adjacent minimum-security satellite camp.
This update of Sean Diddy Combs comes after the Los Angeles Court Judge, Arun Subramanian, announced his verdict of sentencing the rap icon to more than four years in prison in connection with trafficking and human racketeering.
Sean Diddy Combs has been behind bars since his high-profile arrest in September last year.