Entertainment

Katy Perry reacts to Justin Trudeau’s 'fintastic' Halloween costume

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry have began romance speculations since July this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Katy Perry reacts to Justin Trudeau’s fintastic Halloween costume
Katy Perry reacts to Justin Trudeau’s 'fintastic' Halloween costume   

Katy Perry has broken her silence on her rumored boyfriend, Justin Trudeau’s subtle Halloween tribute to her.

On Friday, October 31, the former Canadian Prime Minister dropped a carousel of spooky costumes, referencing the Dark Horse hitmaker’s 2015 Super Bowl Halftime show performance amid his budding romance.

Taking to Instagram, Justin and his 11-year-old son, Hadrien Trudeau, were seen dressed up in an inflatable shark costume, holding aloft a bitten surfboard as Hadrien cowered as a surfer by his dad’s side.

"Ready for Halloween with Hadrien: he’s the surfer, I’m the shark (to his left), we built the costume together —a little father-son Halloween teamwork," the 53-year-old politician captioned his post.

After the post garnered the attention of Katy, the pop star could not resist sharing her reaction to the post.

The Roar crooner liked the post, which immediately caught fans' reactions. 

P.C.: Justin Trudeau/Instagram account
P.C.: Justin Trudeau/Instagram account 

One fan commented, "I’ll dress up as Katy Perry and then you and I can pretend to be together!"

"And what is Katy going to be ?" another sarcastically noted.

While a third said, "Happy Katyween." 

As of now, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau, who have been romantically linked since July this year, have not officially confirmed these ongoing relationship speculations.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

The Simpsons join Fortnite: New Springfield Island Map, and more laid bare

The Simpsons join Fortnite: New Springfield Island Map, and more laid bare
Players can play the Springfield world throughout November, with new updates and contents expected weekly

Heidi Klum shares scary BTS of her jaw-dropping Halloween look: See

Heidi Klum shares scary BTS of her jaw-dropping Halloween look: See
The popular reality television star drops scariest look from her 24th annual Halloween bash on Instagram

'D4vd groomed her' says private investigator probing Celeste Rivas' death

'D4vd groomed her' says private investigator probing Celeste Rivas' death
Celeste Rivas' dismembered body was found in a Tesla abandoned in an impound lot in LA in early September

Justin Bieber drops 'incredible' Halloween pics with Hailey, Jack Blues

Justin Bieber drops 'incredible' Halloween pics with Hailey, Jack Blues
The 'Sorry' hitmaker and his wife, Hailey Bieber, celebrate their second Halloween with son, Jack Blues, in style

Amanda Owen shares playful exchange with daughter Annas

Amanda Owen shares playful exchange with daughter Annas
Amanda Owen also opened up about parenting on the farm, stating she allows her children freedom despite the several risks

Sean 'Diddy' Combs begins hard labor in prison as first photo surfaces

Sean 'Diddy' Combs begins hard labor in prison as first photo surfaces
The Bad Boy CEO has been in custody since September last year on serious charges of racketeering and trafficking

Travis Kelce's ex mocks Taylor Swift's relationship with Halloween look: 'real showgirl'

Travis Kelce's ex mocks Taylor Swift's relationship with Halloween look: 'real showgirl'
Kayla Nicole has seemingly shaded Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship with a Halloween costume

D4vd case: PI questions authorities, Celeste family amid shocking new evidence

D4vd case: PI questions authorities, Celeste family amid shocking new evidence
The private investigator has posed questions about Celeste's family involvement in her alleged romance with D4vd

Kendall Jenner breaks silence on strained bond with father Caitlyn Jenner

Kendall Jenner breaks silence on strained bond with father Caitlyn Jenner
Caitlyn Jenner makes surprise appearance in the latest episode of hulu show 'The Kardashians' season 7

Katy Perry stuns fans with major confession about Justin Trudeau romance

Katy Perry stuns fans with major confession about Justin Trudeau romance
The Lifetimes Tour hitmaker performed a thrilling show at O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic this week

Heidi Klum earns new title as she brings Medusa to life in 2025 Halloween look

Heidi Klum earns new title as she brings Medusa to life in 2025 Halloween look
The 'Project Runway' host stepped out at her annual Halloween bash in New York City with husband Tom Kaulitz

Brad Pitt clashes with Angelina Jolie after her bombshell divorce confession

Brad Pitt clashes with Angelina Jolie after her bombshell divorce confession
The ‘F1’ star reignites rift with the ‘Maleficent’ actress after she details her ‘traumatic’ divorce