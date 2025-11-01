Katy Perry reacts to Justin Trudeau’s 'fintastic' Halloween costume   

Katy Perry has broken her silence on her rumored boyfriend, Justin Trudeau’s subtle Halloween tribute to her.
On Friday, October 31, the former Canadian Prime Minister dropped a carousel of spooky costumes, referencing the Dark Horse hitmaker’s 2015 Super Bowl Halftime show performance amid his budding romance.
Taking to Instagram, Justin and his 11-year-old son, Hadrien Trudeau, were seen dressed up in an inflatable shark costume, holding aloft a bitten surfboard as Hadrien cowered as a surfer by his dad’s side.
"Ready for Halloween with Hadrien: he’s the surfer, I’m the shark (to his left), we built the costume together —a little father-son Halloween teamwork," the 53-year-old politician captioned his post.
After the post garnered the attention of Katy, the pop star could not resist sharing her reaction to the post.
The Roar crooner liked the post, which immediately caught fans' reactions.
One fan commented, "I’ll dress up as Katy Perry and then you and I can pretend to be together!"
"And what is Katy going to be ?" another sarcastically noted.
While a third said, "Happy Katyween."
As of now, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau, who have been romantically linked since July this year, have not officially confirmed these ongoing relationship speculations.