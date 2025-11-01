Entertainment

Heidi Klum shares scary BTS of her jaw-dropping Halloween look: See

The popular reality television star drops scariest look from her 24th annual Halloween bash on Instagram

  • By Fatima Hassan
Heidi Klum has given a few sneak peeks into her terrifying Halloween look of the year. 

A day after throwing a lavish spooky bash to celebrate the scariest season, the 52-year-old German-American model and television personality took to her Instagram account to share the preparation of her frightening theme.

For this year's 24th annual Halloween party in New York City, the television star walked on a blue carpet as Medusa while her husband, Tom Kaulitz, opted for a man who was unfortunately turned to stone after looking directly at Medusa. 

"Happy Heidiween from me and my serpents. For #HeidiHalloween 2025, I set my gaze on bringing a classic monster into the modern world, and Medusa was irresistible," Klum stated in the caption.

She continued expressing her most viral look of this year as "iconic, mysterious, ferocious. Her legend and the art she’s inspired prove how haunting and timeless her power is. @tomkaulitz another year, another costume. Ich liebe dich."

"A Gorgon is only as powerful as the ssssspectacular team behind her. From the bottom of my stone cold heart, thank you for transforming me from mortal to myth. It truly takes a village," America's Got Talent's judge added.

Every year, Klum usually creates one of the weirdest and creepiest looks at her annual Halloween party.

According to media reports, for Medusa's adaptation, Heidi Klum spent roughly nine to ten hours in the chair for the final application, and the concept began in April with a six-month build led by special-effects master Mike Marino and a team of more than 15 artists. 

