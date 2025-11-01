Entertainment

D4vd case: PI questions authorities, Celeste family amid shocking new evidence

The private investigator has posed questions about Celeste's family involvement in her alleged romance with D4vd

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
The private investigator, who was hired by D4vd's ex-landlord, has made some major breakthroughs in his investigation.

On Friday, October 31, Steve Fischer turned to his X account to reveal his latest findings in the case of Celeste Rivas' death, whose dismembered body was found in a trunk of the Tesla registered under the singer's name in early September.

Recalling some already confirmed information, the PI said Celeste was last reported missing on April 5, 2024, and her body was discovered a day after her 15th birthday on September 8, 2025.

He noted that upon the search of D4vd's previous residence, he found a Build-A-Bear certificate under the name "Esmeralda", dated April 21, 2024.

Steve further penned that on the same day, the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, posted a TikTok video on a roller coaster, seemingly from Six Flags, where a Build-A-Bear is also located.

He shared that it is most likely that the teen, who was known among D4vd's close pals as his much older girlfriend, was with him and she "likely invited Esmeralde".

Previously, it was confirmed that Celeste has a cousin named Esmerelda, who also organised the GoFundMe and was seen photographed with the teen at her graduation.

"So the questions are: Was anyone else there? How open was this relationship with David to the family? Why wasn't law enforcement notified that Celeste was no longer missing? Why wasn't she in school? And if she was refusing to comply, why weren’t school administrators or school police, professionals trained to handle these situations, notified?" asked Steve.

Celeste's alleged relationship with D4vd has so far been based on online chats and clips, as well as a leaked track titled Celeste that dates back to 2023.

D4vd has still not addressed the teen's death or his alleged relationship with Celeste Rivas; however, previously it was confirmed that he is cooperating with the authorities and had cancelled his tour amid the horrific incident that came to light while he was out of the city for his shows.

Steve Fischer, who was hired by the homeowner of the Hollywood Hills residence which was searched by authorities a week after the body was discovered, concluded, "An adult male groomed her. D4vd groomed her and committed crimes against her, and I sincerely hope the LAPD and the District Attorney’s Office do not let this slide, as has happened in far too many of my other cases."

Meanwhile, LAPD has not named D4vd, or anyone else, a suspect in the case and has not revealed the exact time and cause of her death yet.

