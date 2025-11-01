Entertainment

Kendall Jenner breaks silence on strained bond with father Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner makes surprise appearance in the latest episode of hulu show 'The Kardashians' season 7

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Kendall Jenner has finally opened up about her estranged relationship with her father, Caitlyn Jenner, during the latest discussions on The Kardashians.

On Thursday, October 30, the 29-year-old supermodel pulled back the curtains on her intricate yet loving bond with her dad.

Kendall discussed her struggles and challenges she faced while trying to fix the broken relationship between her and Caitlyn, particularly in light of their opposing viewpoints.

"I have to compartmentalise my relationship with my dad in a way. Because I love her and she is my dad. We have a good relationship, but sometimes I get frustrated with her about certain things," the 818-founder stated.

She continued expressing her frustration upon the surprise appearance of Caitlyn in season seven of The Kardashians.

"She’s my dad. We have a good relationship. But sometimes I get frustrated with her with certain things because we just have completely different views on things," the fashionista-turned-businesswoman noted.

To note, Caitlyn Jenner has been estranged from Kris Jenner and her two daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, since 2017.

The estrangement largely came after the 76-year-old socialite published her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, which included claims that Kris had prior knowledge of her gender identity crisis.

Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner announced their high-profile divorce in October 2013, and on September 22, 2014, Kris filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

They are also parents to their two daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

