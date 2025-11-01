'D4vd groomed her' says private investigator probing Celeste Rivas' death

The private investigator, hired by D4vd's former landlord, has made some serious claims about the singer while also questioning why Celeste Rivas' family and authorities did not interfere in their alleged relationship.
On Friday, October 31, Steve Fischer unveiled some new clues in the investigation of Celeste's death, whose body was found in the trunk of the Tesla registered under D4vd's name in early September.
While sharing that he has found a Build-A-Bear certificate at the Hollywood Hills house under the name "Esmeralda", dated April 21, 2024, just 16 days after Celeste was reported missing, the PI said the Romantic Homicide singer "groomed her and committed crimes against" the teen.
The same day, D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, posted a video on his TikTok account where he could be seen riding a roller coaster, which looked like Six Flags, and the amusement park also has a Build-A-Bear, highlighted Steve.
"Common sense tells us Celeste was there, and that she likely invited Esmeralda. Six Flags requires a chaperone 21 or older for any guests under 15 years old," he penned.
Esmeralda being mentioned in his post is Celeste's cousin, who organised a GoFundMe for the deceased teen.
"Celeste was only 13 years old at this time. She had been a teenager for just six months. Let that sink in. She had just become a teenager and was allowed to stay out of school and be in a relationship with an adult man," Steve noted.
"An adult male groomed her. D4vd groomed her and committed crimes against her," claimed the PI.
Steve Fischer was hired by D4vd's former landlord, whose house was searched by the authorities on September 17, in hopes of finding blood evidence that might tie the singer with the case.
Almost two months after Celeste Rivas' body was discovered, LAPD has not named any suspect in the case and has remained hush about their investigation process.