Sarah Khan spills all about her upcoming project opposite Danish Taimoor

Celebrated actress Sarah Khan will be sharing the screen after many years with fellow star Danish Taimoor for an upcoming drama serial Shair.
However, the anticipation regarding the future project is that the drama's OST would be sung by her darling husband, Falak Shabir.
“Would you like to share details of your upcoming drama serial with Danish Taimoor?” asked Haroon Rashid at the event.
To the question, the mom if one replied, “yes, I am working with Ayeza Khan’s husband in a drama. The working title of the drama serial is Shair, the name of the project isn’t decided yet; an interesting detail about the drama is that its OST has been sung by my husband Falak Shabir."
She added, "Well, I have previously worked with Danish Taimoor years ago, now, I am working with him after the gap of many years. I am enjoying working with Danish Taimoor and I can’t reveal much about the story. Ayeza Khan also added to the conversation, she said, “I have read the story of the drama”.
The Sabaat star lately made a dazzling appearance with showbiz stars Kubra and Ayeza Khan during a fund-raising event in the UK where she revealed clasping hands with the Jaan Nisar star.
Sarah looked drop dead gorgeous at the event while flaunting a dark brown saree adorned like a dream with a long stunning pastel- coloored shawl, attractive makeup look and loose-free hair.
For the unversed, Sarah Khan tied the knot with singer Falak Shabir in July 2020. One year later, the power couple welcomed a daughter into the world.