Sci-Tech

Global Voices makes major announcement about new executive director

Malka Older succeeded Ivan Sigal after a long six-month search

  • by Web Desk
  • September 16, 2024
Global Voices makes major announcement about new executive director
Global Voices makes major announcement about new executive director

Global Voices has appointed a new executive director, Malka Older.

She is a renowned science fiction writer, academic, and former aid worker.

Malka succeeded Ivan Sigal after a long six-month search.

Global Voices co-founder Ethan Zuckerman said in a statement, “For the past 16 years, Ivan has led Global Voices with grace, empathy and wisdom through profound changes in the world and the media we use to understand it. It’s hard to imagine Global Voices without him,”

He added, “But it's also hard to describe just how excited we are about Malka Older and her truly unique combination of skills and experiences. It's easy to imagine a Global Voices under her leadership that transforms to meet this moment while maintaining the values of diversity and engagement we've always held.”

The board chair Mary Kay Magistad started the search for new executive director. She confessed that Malka impressed her greatly.

Malka sees Global Voices as an incredible experiment, community, and platform for building a better world.

In 2004, Global Voices was founded for provide a platform to international, multilingual community of writers.

Global Voices makes major announcement about new executive director

Global Voices makes major announcement about new executive director
Kate Middleton in ‘fragile position’ as Prince William ‘battles all sorts of emotions’

Kate Middleton in ‘fragile position’ as Prince William ‘battles all sorts of emotions’
Sarah Khan spills all about her upcoming project opposite Danish Taimoor

Sarah Khan spills all about her upcoming project opposite Danish Taimoor

King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'

King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'

Sci-Tech News

King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
TikTok locks horns with Justice Department in court over US ban
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
Partial lunar eclipse and Supermoon to illuminate US skies on September 17
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
Funko Fusion launches with epic adventures and iconic characters
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
OpenAI’s valuation surge linked to bold changes in corporate structure
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
Bill Gates spills favorite AI hack for effortless meetings
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
Meta to begin AI training in UK using public content from Facebook and Instagram
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
NASA stranded astronauts break silence after return date confirmed
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
Google rolls out Gemini Live to all Android users for free
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
OpenAI pushes AI boundaries with new models focused on advanced reasoning
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
13-year-old boy builds impressive Lego robot that easily solves any Rubik's cube
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
WhatsApp’s Meta AI chatbot to offer user-selected voices, including celebrities