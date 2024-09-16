Global Voices makes major announcement about new executive director

Global Voices has appointed a new executive director, Malka Older.
She is a renowned science fiction writer, academic, and former aid worker.
Malka succeeded Ivan Sigal after a long six-month search.
Global Voices co-founder Ethan Zuckerman said in a statement, “For the past 16 years, Ivan has led Global Voices with grace, empathy and wisdom through profound changes in the world and the media we use to understand it. It’s hard to imagine Global Voices without him,”
He added, “But it's also hard to describe just how excited we are about Malka Older and her truly unique combination of skills and experiences. It's easy to imagine a Global Voices under her leadership that transforms to meet this moment while maintaining the values of diversity and engagement we've always held.”
The board chair Mary Kay Magistad started the search for new executive director. She confessed that Malka impressed her greatly.
Malka sees Global Voices as an incredible experiment, community, and platform for building a better world.
In 2004, Global Voices was founded for provide a platform to international, multilingual community of writers.