'Emily in Paris' renewed for Seaaon 5: Here's what we know

Emily in Paris has been renewed for Season 5 at Netflix.
The streaming giant has green lit the fifth season of the chic-flick only four days after the release of Season 4, Part 2.
The creator of the chic-flick Darren Star and Lily Collins, who plays Emily in the series have confirmed the renewal of the romantic comedy for a fifth season.
On Monday Darren told Netflix's Tudum that, “We’re thrilled with the incredible response to this season of Emily in Paris and excited to return for a fifth to continue Emily’s adventures in Rome and Paris!”
Meanwhile, Lily also shared a picture of herself confirming the season 5 reports in the caption.
By the season finale (All Roads Lead to Rome), Emily had taken the bold choice to put her career on hold and travel to Italy, where she found a new love interest Marcello Muratori.
Later on, viewers were teased that Emily would move to Rome in the future season when the fashionista ultimately agreed to take over Sylvie's (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) Agence Grateau office.
In his previous conversation with THR, Darren hinted at Emily’s extended future in Rome, noting, “Agence Grateau opened an office in Rome. They can be in more than one city, and Emily can spend time in Rome.”
“She can spend time in Paris, too. She’s not leaving Paris. We’ll spend some time in Rome. But she did not change her Instagram handle to Emily in Rome,” he added.
The Season 4 Part 2 garnered immense praises shortly after its premiere on September 12, 2024.
Emily in Paris storyline:
Emily in Paris follows a young American marketing executive from Chicago, Emily Cooper, who unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris.
During her time in the city of love, Emily faces cultural clashes, language barriers, and a new world of work politics.
As she navigates the challenges of living in a foreign city, she also explores love, friendships, and the glamorous Parisian lifestyle.