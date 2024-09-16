Shakira walks off stage mid-show after disturbing incident

Shakira made it crystal clear that she is not going to take any disrespect!
The singer faced the awful incident during a nightclub performance in Miami over the weekend.
In the video, circulating on the social media, Shakira could be seen all happy, dancing on her upcoming single, Soltera, on a narrow platform at LIV.
However, after some time things got out of hands and she walked off the stage.
The Waka Waka singer’s bold step came during her performance when she noticed that something amiss and showed her eyes to let people know that she was aware of the situation.
Shakira, who was shooting a video with Winnie Harlow, Anitta, Lele Pons and Danna at the time, then continued to groove.
However, she soon stopped and gripped her hem again, showing that she was done.
The Hips Don’t Lie crooner then walked off the stage and climbed down into the VIP area with fans and security guards.
As per Page Six, the club noted that “it was actually [Shakira’s] photo and video team that she was trying to get to stop filming her while she was enjoying the moment with the crowd and fans.”