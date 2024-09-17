Selena Gomez's SHOCKING reaction after losing at Emmys 2024

Selena Gomez recreates Jennifer Aniston's iconic clap from Friends after losing at the 2024 Emmys.
The Rare Beauty founder nailed her “losing face” that she previously shown at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Jennifer gave her tips on how to react if she losses the award, which Selena followed and did it live on air.
After the Who Says crooner lost the award, John Leguizamo gave her a special shout-out along with Sofía Vergara, Liza Colón-Zayas, Nava Mau and Kali Reis.
John also made hilarious remarks that she has been "carrying Steve Martin and Martin Short for three whole seasons" of their hit series.
The Only Murders in the Building starlet’s boyfriend Benny Blanco also joined her at the star-studded event.
They were spotted sharing intimate moments together during the award show. However, the lovebirds didn't walk together at the red carpet.
Selena, 32, donned a gorgeous black velvet custom Ralph Lauren dress with an eye-catching hand-embellished pavé neckline.
She accessorised the red carpet look with exquisite Tiffany & Co jewellery, which includes a pair of drop earrings, bracelets and several rings.