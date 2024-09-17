Entertainment

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez still ‘attracted’ to eachother?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted at the PDA-filled brunch on Saturday, after a month of filing divorce

  • by Web Desk
  • September 17, 2024
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted together at the Polo Lounge brunch in Beverly Hills on Saturday, after a month of filing divorce.

The estranged couple, who were joined by their children, couldn't resist each other's charms and were reportedly holding hands and kissing throughout their family brunch outing.

Now, the sources have revealed that it was Ben’s idea to go out together and get photographed by paparazzies, just to show the world that they are friendly exes.

“He wanted those photos. You go there when you want to be seen. Paparazzi hang out there,” the source told the Page Six.

However, the estranged couple’s table turned upside down when they met.

“Once they were together, he could not keep his hands off,"  The insider noted.

They continued, “They have always had a lot of sexual chemistry. That was not planned. They are still attracted to one another."

The pair was accompanied by two of Ben Affleck’s children, Seraphina and Samuel and Jennifer Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max, who were seen sitting together at the table during the brunch. 

