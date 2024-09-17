Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs gets jailed in N.Y.C amid sex trafficking allegations

  by Web Desk
  September 17, 2024
Sean “Diddy” Combs has been taken into custody amid sex trafficking lawsuit.

The hip-hop mogul was arrested at a Manhattan hotel by Homeland Security Investigations on Monday.

A U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement, "Earlier this evening, federal agents arrested Sean Combs, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY. We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time."

Sean’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, claimed that the 54-year-old rapper is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community.

Marc told PEOPLE after the arrest, "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

As per the lawyer, he can be anything but a “criminal.”

"To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges," he continued, "Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

For the unversed, Sean has slammed down all the allegations.

