Miley Cyrus faces lawsuit for copying Bruno Mars' 'When I Was Your Man'

Miley Cyrus landed in legal trouble over her biggest hit songs, Flowers.
As per TMZ, the Disney alum got sued for copyright infringement by Tempo Music Investments for copying Bruno Mars’ single, When I Was Your Man.
Tempo Music Investments seemingly owns a share of the copyright for his song.
Last January, Miley release the song which was reportedly took a dig at her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.
However, the lyrics of her track were quite similar to Bruno’s When I Was Your Man.
He started the chorus with, “I should’ve bought you flowers and held your hand” while Miley sang, “I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand.”
The lawsuit read, "It is undeniable based on the combination and number of similarities between the two recordings that ‘Flowers’ would not exist without ‘When I Was Your Man.”
As per the documents, the Hannah Montana starlet was accused of “intentionally copying” the 24K Magic crooner.
Miley debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 last January for Flowers. Later on she also received her first-ever Grammys in February, taking home trophies for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance due to the career-defining single.