Jennifer Aniston leaves Nicola Coughlan starstruck at Emmys

Nicola Coughlan fangirls over Jennifer Aniston during her first Emmy Awards on Sunday night

  by Web Desk
  September 16, 2024
Nicola Coughlan, who has everyone raving about her since splendid performance in Bridgerton season 3, is fangirling over Friends star Jennifer Aniston!

During her first Emmy Awards on Sunday night, Coughlan gushed over the everyone’s favorite star, who was standing next to her outside the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

While speaking to Access Hollywood, smitten Coughlan shared, “Okay, I went to get my photos taken, and then I looked to my left and Jennifer Aniston was standing right beside me. I heard her voice, and I gasped!”

She went on to express, “I am normally quite ok, but I mean, she's Rachel!” addind, “She's perfect!”

Anniston, who was nominated at the award show for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role on The Morning Show, looked absolutely stunning in a strapless, encrusted silver gown, styled with a sleek hair. She completed her look with minimal silver jewelry, adding more glamour to her look.

Meanwhile Coughlan, who looked stunning in a custom Prabal Gurung silver dress, presented the award for best supporting actor in a limited anthology series or movie to Fargo's Lamorne Morris.

