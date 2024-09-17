Kourtney Kardashian shares surprising parenting secrets

Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian shares three kids with ex Scott Disick, while son Rocky Thirteen with Travis Barker

  • by Web Desk
  • September 17, 2024
Kourtney Kardashian, who is a proud mom of four children, has spilled her surprising parenting secrets.

During her appearance at Dear Media's The Skinny Confidential podcast, the Kardashian star shared about that she co-sleept with all four of her kids.

"I'm on the craziest hours right now because of our whole summer of touring, but I think one thing too is that we sleep with our baby," she noted.

Kourtney went on to express, "As a mother, I like to do what feels natural and instinctual to me. And that's for me what it is,"

"And of course, I also read all the benefits and hear all the benefits. And I mean, it's something that mammals have been doing for since time existed,” she added.

Talking about age limit for co-sleeping, the beauty-mogul revealed that she doesn't impose restrictions.

"I mean also part of it [is] like at a certain time I would put him to bed in his room and then he would come to my room,” Kourtney said of son Mason.

She continued, "That's what my daughter does. She comes in. And then at 7 he just stopped and he was like, 'I'm done with you, I sleep in my own room.' And then my daughter slept with me pretty much till she was 11."

"My husband loves it too. So we get aligned,” the Lemme co-founder concluded.

Kourtney Kardashian shares Penelope, Mason, and Reign, with ex Scott Disick, while son Rocky Thirteen with husband Travis Barker.

Entertainment News

‘Baby Reindeer’ Jessica Gunning makes shocking confession about Martha
‘Bridgerton’ season 4 kicks off filming with new cast: Details inside
Jennifer Aniston leaves Nicola Coughlan starstruck at Emmys
Jennifer Lopez ‘still controlling’ Ben Affleck by ‘halting’ his dating plans
Shakira walks off stage mid-show after disturbing incident
Cardi B sends TikTok into frenzy with baby no. 3 delivery video
Lauryn Goodman reveals ENTIRE infidelity text she sent to Kyle Walker’s wife
'Emily in Paris' renewed for Seaaon 5: Here's what we know
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s romance gets seal of approval from their moms: Watch
Jodie Foster wins her first Emmy in lifetime for ‘True Detective’
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce ‘did a good job’ in 'Grotesquerie'
Nicki Minaj announces new album 'Pink Friday 3’ after one-year hiatus