Entertainment

‘Bridgerton’ season 4 kicks off filming with new cast: Details inside

The Netflix series has started shooting in the UK with Luke Thompson in the lead role

  • by Web Desk
  • September 16, 2024
‘Bridgerton’ season 4 kicks off filming with new cast: Details inside
‘Bridgerton’ season 4 kicks off filming with new cast: Details inside

After huge success of Bridgerton season 3, Netflix has started rolling cameras for season 4 but this time with some new exciting addition to the cast.

The Netflix series has started shooting at Shepperton Studios in the UK with Luke Thompson in the lead role.

Bridgerton’s each season revolves around particular member of the Bridgerton family who navigates their love life in 19th century London.

This season focuses on the second Bridgerton son Benedict played by Thompson, who is in the search of Lady in Silver, Sophie Baek, which is played by Yerin Ha.

Alongside Thompson and Ha, the season 4 cast also includes some fresh faces like Katie Leung, in role of Lady Araminta Gun, Michelle Mao, playing Rosamund Li, and Isabella Wei, as Posy Li.

Bridgerton season 3, revolving around Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton’s romance, was released in two parts, each containing 4 episodes.

The part one was streamed on Netflix on May 16, 2024, while part 2 was released on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Netflix’s another big hit, Emily in Paris, has also renewed for its fifth season earlier today.

Iran denies recent claims of supplying weapons to Russia amid conflict

Iran denies recent claims of supplying weapons to Russia amid conflict
‘Bridgerton’ season 4 kicks off filming with new cast: Details inside

‘Bridgerton’ season 4 kicks off filming with new cast: Details inside
Meghan Markle suffers fresh blow from Royal Family in special message for Harry

Meghan Markle suffers fresh blow from Royal Family in special message for Harry
Cristiano Ronaldo pens motivational note for teammates after missing match

Cristiano Ronaldo pens motivational note for teammates after missing match

Entertainment News

Cristiano Ronaldo pens motivational note for teammates after missing match
‘Baby Reindeer’ Jessica Gunning makes shocking confession about Martha
Cristiano Ronaldo pens motivational note for teammates after missing match
Jennifer Aniston leaves Nicola Coughlan starstruck at Emmys
Cristiano Ronaldo pens motivational note for teammates after missing match
Jennifer Lopez ‘still controlling’ Ben Affleck by ‘halting’ his dating plans
Cristiano Ronaldo pens motivational note for teammates after missing match
Shakira walks off stage mid-show after disturbing incident
Cristiano Ronaldo pens motivational note for teammates after missing match
Cardi B sends TikTok into frenzy with baby no. 3 delivery video
Cristiano Ronaldo pens motivational note for teammates after missing match
Lauryn Goodman reveals ENTIRE infidelity text she sent to Kyle Walker’s wife
Cristiano Ronaldo pens motivational note for teammates after missing match
'Emily in Paris' renewed for Seaaon 5: Here's what we know
Cristiano Ronaldo pens motivational note for teammates after missing match
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s romance gets seal of approval from their moms: Watch
Cristiano Ronaldo pens motivational note for teammates after missing match
Jodie Foster wins her first Emmy in lifetime for ‘True Detective’
Cristiano Ronaldo pens motivational note for teammates after missing match
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce ‘did a good job’ in 'Grotesquerie'
Cristiano Ronaldo pens motivational note for teammates after missing match
Nicki Minaj announces new album 'Pink Friday 3’ after one-year hiatus
Cristiano Ronaldo pens motivational note for teammates after missing match
'Shōgun' rewrites Emmy history with MASSIVE achievement