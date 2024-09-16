‘Bridgerton’ season 4 kicks off filming with new cast: Details inside

After huge success of Bridgerton season 3, Netflix has started rolling cameras for season 4 but this time with some new exciting addition to the cast.
The Netflix series has started shooting at Shepperton Studios in the UK with Luke Thompson in the lead role.
Bridgerton’s each season revolves around particular member of the Bridgerton family who navigates their love life in 19th century London.
This season focuses on the second Bridgerton son Benedict played by Thompson, who is in the search of Lady in Silver, Sophie Baek, which is played by Yerin Ha.
Alongside Thompson and Ha, the season 4 cast also includes some fresh faces like Katie Leung, in role of Lady Araminta Gun, Michelle Mao, playing Rosamund Li, and Isabella Wei, as Posy Li.
Bridgerton season 3, revolving around Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton’s romance, was released in two parts, each containing 4 episodes.
The part one was streamed on Netflix on May 16, 2024, while part 2 was released on Thursday, June 13, 2024.
Netflix’s another big hit, Emily in Paris, has also renewed for its fifth season earlier today.