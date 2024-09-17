Tennis legend picks between Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal

Sports

Casper Ruud claims Novak Djokovic is 'no doubt' the best player in the history of Tennis

  by Web Desk
  September 17, 2024
Casper Ruud, who has previously played against Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, picked the greatest player of tennis.

Surprisingly throughout his career, the world No. 9 player could only defeat Djokovic.

Ruud exclaimed Djokovic is “considered the best of all time” during his conversation with Eurosport Norway.

He added, “Djokovic is a tough nut to crack and certainly deserves to be considered the best of all time. There is no doubt about everything he has won. I often say that it is not possible to ‘round off’ tennis like a video game when there is nothing else to achieve.”

Djokovic has won more Major titles in the Open era than any other player in the history of tennis.

Ruud concluded, “but in terms of merits and tournament victories, Djokovic has won all the titles possible. It was fantastic to see him win Olympic gold this season.”

With 24 wins, the tennis icon is ahead of Nadal by two in second place.

Furthermore, Djokovic revealed that playing ATP finals is not one of his goals anymore after exiting from the US Open third round.

Sports News

Cristiano Ronaldo pens motivational note for teammates after missing match
Lord Coe joins race to succeed Thomas Bach as IOC president
Canada eliminates Great Britain from Davis Cup, advances to quarterfinals
Christian Horner gives strong warning after Red Bull disaster
Manchester United icon claims Erik ten Hag 'is worst in our history'
Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola breaks silence on alleged 115 charges
Babar Azam vs. Muhammad Rizwan: Former cricketer shares surprising verdict
Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji hints at early retirement amid busy schedule
Harry Brook to lead England in ODI series against Australia amid Jos Buttler’s injury
Saleema Imtiaz landmark achievement: Joins ICC as Pakistan's first female umpire
Novak Djokovic makes shocking statement about ATP final: ‘Not a priority'
UEFA sends major warning to England, threatens with Euros ban