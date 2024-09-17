Tennis legend picks between Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal

Casper Ruud, who has previously played against Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, picked the greatest player of tennis.
Surprisingly throughout his career, the world No. 9 player could only defeat Djokovic.
Ruud exclaimed Djokovic is “considered the best of all time” during his conversation with Eurosport Norway.
He added, “Djokovic is a tough nut to crack and certainly deserves to be considered the best of all time. There is no doubt about everything he has won. I often say that it is not possible to ‘round off’ tennis like a video game when there is nothing else to achieve.”
Djokovic has won more Major titles in the Open era than any other player in the history of tennis.
Ruud concluded, “but in terms of merits and tournament victories, Djokovic has won all the titles possible. It was fantastic to see him win Olympic gold this season.”
With 24 wins, the tennis icon is ahead of Nadal by two in second place.
Furthermore, Djokovic revealed that playing ATP finals is not one of his goals anymore after exiting from the US Open third round.